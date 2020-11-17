KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Taliban cannot take control of Afghan provinces, as the government troops have the support of the people, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

"There is no possibility, because of the morale, the possibilities and the support of the people that our forces have, so I believe that the Taliban can never seize territory or come to power by force," the deputy defense minister said.

Although the US-Taliban peace agreement, which was concluded in February, set the stage for the intra-Afghan talks, attacks in Afghan provinces continued. The Taliban have reportedly made some territorial gains recently. Last week, the movement managed to seize a large portion of Deh Ravod district in the central province of Oruzgan, a local source told Sputnik.