KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Taliban militants have captured the Arghandab district in the southern Afghan province of Zabul on Saturday, the movement's spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, told Sputnik.

"The Taliban have attacked the Arghandab district center this morning, after hours of fighting the Taliban captured the center of Arghandab district," Ahmadi said.

Zabul's provincial administration confirmed the attack on the district but did not provide any details.

Gul islam Sial, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik that the Taliban militants have stormed the district's Afghan National Army checkpoint earlier in the day, but no further information has been released.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.