(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier.

Kunduz provincial council member Khaliddin Hakmi said the Taliban "captured Shir Khan port and the town and all the border check posts", while an army officer told AFP separately that "we were forced to leave all check posts... and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan."