Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Main Tajikistan Border Crossing: Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:23 PM
The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier
Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier.
Kunduz provincial council member Khaliddin Hakmi said the Taliban "captured Shir Khan port and the town and all the border check posts", while an army officer told AFP separately that "we were forced to leave all check posts... and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan."