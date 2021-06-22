UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Main Tajikistan Border Crossing: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:23 PM

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan Tuesday, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said, with security forces abandoning their posts at Shir Khan Bandar and some fleeing across the frontier.

Kunduz provincial council member Khaliddin Hakmi said the Taliban "captured Shir Khan port and the town and all the border check posts", while an army officer told AFP separately that "we were forced to leave all check posts... and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army Tajikistan Border All

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

10 minutes ago

Two held over migrant boat that sank off Canary Is ..

1 minute ago

Belarus denounces 'destructive' new Western sancti ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.