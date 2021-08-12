UrduPoint.com

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City Herat - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:55 PM

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City Herat - Reports

The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) captured Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, on Thursday, forcing government forces to retreat, AFP reported, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) captured Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, on Thursday, forcing government forces to retreat, AFP reported, citing a security source.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said that it had seized police headquarters in Herat.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Police Russia Herat Government

Recent Stories

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

2 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

2 minutes ago
 ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian ..

ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan - Delegatio ..

2 minutes ago
 SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedul ..

SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedule

6 minutes ago
 SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp S ..

SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp Support Service

6 minutes ago
 Committee formed to decide abandoned properties' f ..

Committee formed to decide abandoned properties' future

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.