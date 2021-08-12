(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) captured Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, on Thursday, forcing government forces to retreat, AFP reported, citing a security source.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said that it had seized police headquarters in Herat.