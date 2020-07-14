UrduPoint.com
Taliban Capture Bazaar In Northern Afghanistan, Could Seize Whole District - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:03 PM

Taliban Capture Bazaar in Northern Afghanistan, Could Seize Whole District - Sources

The Taliban have seized a bazaar in Afghanistan northern province of Faryab, sources told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Taliban have seized a bazaar in Afghanistan northern province of Faryab, sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Faryab's district of Almar.

"The security forces stationed in the Almar district ... have retreated from the bazaar, which is now occupied by the Taliban," local council member Abdul Manan Qati said.

A security source has told Sputnik that the Taliban are planning to assault a building in the district, adding that unless the government sends reinforcements the district might fall to the Taliban.

Meanwhile, an explosion rocked the Maiwand district of the Kandahar province, injuring a soldier from the National Directorate of Security as well as three civilians, the local police told Sputnik.

The violence rages as the Kabul government and the Taliban are trying to launch intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which hinge on the successful prisoner swap between the sides.

