UrduPoint.com

Taliban Capture Capital Of Kunar Province In Afghanistan's East - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

Taliban Capture Capital of Kunar Province in Afghanistan's East - Source

The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized Afghanistan's Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province bordering Pakistan, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized Afghanistan's Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province bordering Pakistan, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province, and the prison in Kunar fell [into the hands of the Taliban]," the source said.

The violence is escalating in Afghanistan with the Taliban's military buildup and territorial advances all over the country. In the past weeks, the Taliban seized several provinces and provincial capitals. A number of states having diplomatic missions in Afghanistan have announced closure of their embassies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Asadabad All

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 30,000

1 minute ago
 Russia registers 22,144 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 22,144 daily COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates home quarantine guid ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Police, Far-Right Party Members Clash Ou ..

Ukrainian Police, Far-Right Party Members Clash Outside Zelenskyy's Office in Ki ..

2 minutes ago
 MD PBM hoists national flag, plant sapling

MD PBM hoists national flag, plant sapling

4 minutes ago
 PMSA rescues LNG tanker ship near to grounding ami ..

PMSA rescues LNG tanker ship near to grounding amid technical defects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.