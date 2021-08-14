The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized Afghanistan's Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province bordering Pakistan, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized Afghanistan's Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province bordering Pakistan, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province, and the prison in Kunar fell [into the hands of the Taliban]," the source said.

The violence is escalating in Afghanistan with the Taliban's military buildup and territorial advances all over the country. In the past weeks, the Taliban seized several provinces and provincial capitals. A number of states having diplomatic missions in Afghanistan have announced closure of their embassies.