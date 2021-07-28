The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have taken control of the Police District 5 in the Afghan city of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand Province, TOLOnews reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial council head

Helmand borders Pakistan in the south and the Kandahar Province in the west.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise as foreign troops withdraw from the country. The Taliban have captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. The UN assistance mission in the country said on Monday that the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May.