Taliban Capture First Provincial Capital In Latest Offensive: Official
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:56 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban have captured their first Afghan provincial capital since launching an offensive to coincide with the final departure of foreign troops, a senior government official said Friday.
"I can confirm... the city of Zaranj, provincial capital of Nimroz, has fallen to the Taliban," Roh Gul Khairzad, deputy governor of Nimroz, told AFP.