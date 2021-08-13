UrduPoint.com

Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South Of Kabul - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:03 PM

Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South of Kabul - Lawmaker

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured Puli Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, which is located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Kabul, provincial lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured Puli Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, which is located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Kabul, provincial lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Friday.

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," Sadat said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia

Recent Stories

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

7 minutes ago
 Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: min ..

Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Kha ..

3 minutes ago
 ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

21 minutes ago
 UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

3 minutes ago
 PHA BoD approves budget 2021-22 worth Rs 1020.444m ..

PHA BoD approves budget 2021-22 worth Rs 1020.444m

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia issues warning of venomous snakes

Mongolia issues warning of venomous snakes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.