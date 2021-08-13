Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South of Kabul - Lawmaker

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured Puli Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, which is located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Kabul, provincial lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Friday

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," Sadat said.