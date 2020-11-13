UrduPoint.com
Taliban Capture Most Areas Of Deh Ravod District In Central Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Taliban Capture Most Areas of Deh Ravod District in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Heavy fighting has been ongoing in Afghanistan's central Oruzgan province over the past week, and most areas of the Deh Ravod district, including the market, are now under the Taliban's control, a source in the provincial council told Sputnik.

"The Taliban managed to seize the district's bazaar in the past week," the source said.

According to the source, only local police headquarters and National Directorate of Security buildings are in the control of the government forces.

Ahmad Shah Sahil, the governor's spokesman, however, only confirmed the fighting, saying that the armed forces retain control of all government buildings in the district.

Clashes in the central province broke out in September amid the opening of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar. The Taliban are said to have since made a number of territorial gains.

