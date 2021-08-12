UrduPoint.com

Taliban Capture Police Headquarters In Afghanistan's Herat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:02 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) captured police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, on Thursday.

"The police headquarters in Herat is captured," the Taliban said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, adding that it seized weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

