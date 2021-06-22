UrduPoint.com
Taliban Capture Port Town In Northern Afghanistan Without Fight - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

Taliban Capture Port Town in Northern Afghanistan Without Fight - Reports

Militants of the radical Taliban movement seized the town of Sher Khan Bandar in the Kunduz province of northern Afghanistan without resistance from the government troops, the local broadcaster Ariana News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Militants of the radical Taliban movement seized the town of Sher Khan Bandar in the Kunduz province of northern Afghanistan without resistance from the government troops, the local broadcaster Ariana news reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The outlet also reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry, that the army managed to reclaim Aliabad District in the Kunduz province, the Dushi district in the Baghlan province, and the Balkh district in the Balkh province, all of them in the country's north, from Taliban.

In the meantime, according to the data obtained by the TOLOnews outlet, at least 60 districts across Afghanistan have either been captured by the Taliban or are currently subject to fighting between the government forces and the Taliban.

The hostilities come as the US and NATO members continue to pull troops out of Afghanistan in line with the first peace agreement in eighteen years, signed by Washington and the Taliban in February 2020. The deal also envisioned the launch of the intra-Afghan dialogue, which began in September 2020 in Doha.

