Taliban Capture Relatives of Late Uzbek Islamist Militant Yuldash - Afghan Vice President

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Afghan Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum has said that the Taliban arrested three militants as well as 20 women and children linked to the slain leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia ), Tahir Yuldash, and took them to an unknown location.

The statement was made as Dostum arrived in Aqcha district of the northern province of Jowzjan to assess the security situation.

According to Dostum, all the arrested women and children are Yuldash's relatives but his brother is still at large.

These people are believed to be linked to foreign terrorists. Currently, it is unclear whether the Taliban have killed them or put them in prison.

The radical movement has not yet commented on the information.

Yuldash was reportedly killed in 2009 in a US drone airstrike in Pakistan, near the Afghan border.

His terrorist organization, which actively sought to promote an Islamic state in Uzbekistan and the rest of Central Asia in the 1990s as well as fights US and government forces in Afghanistan, used to be a close ally of the Taliban and al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

In 2015, IMU switched allegiance to another terrorist group, the Islamic State (banned in Russia too), which resulted in its deteriorating relations with former Taliban allies.