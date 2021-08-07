Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital

The Taliban Saturday captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan, the deputy governor said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours

"The government forces and officials have retreated to the airport," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.

