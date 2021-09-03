Taliban Capture Several Districts, 4 Checkpoints in Panjshir - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has captured several districts and four checkpoints in the Panshir province, held by resistance forces, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Friday.

The spokesman added that at least 31 fighters of the resistance forces, including three commanders, were killed during the clashes.