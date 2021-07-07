UrduPoint.com
Taliban Capture Three More Districts In Afghanistan's North - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:42 PM

Taliban Capture Three More Districts in Afghanistan's North - Spokesman

The Taliban (banned in Russia) have taken control of three more districts in northern and northeastern Afghan provinces as the confrontation with government forces continues, the radical movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) have taken control of three more districts in northern and northeastern Afghan provinces as the confrontation with government forces continues, the radical movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.

The Taliban and the Afghan government started a new peace negotiation in Tehran earlier in the day.

"They captured the Wakhan district center of Badakhshan [province], the Qadis district center of Badghis, and Badpakh district center of Laghman last night and this morning," Mujahid said.

During the fighting for Wakhan, the government forces had to retreat across the border to Tajikistan, the spokesman said.

He told Sputnik that some of the high-ranking local officials and military pledged allegiance to the Taliban.

"Khwaja Murad, the security chief of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, and Khudaidad Tayeb, the district governor of Ab Kamari, as well as other senior commanders, including 200 army, policemen and local policemen joined the Mujahideen," he said.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense, in turn, said that 261 Taliban militants were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of the army's land and air operations.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan ever since international troops began to withdraw in May. A source in Dushanbe told Sputnik on Monday that the Taliban were in control of over 70% of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

