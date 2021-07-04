UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Captures 2 Districts In Northeastern Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Taliban Captures 2 Districts in Northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Taliban announced on Sunday they had captured two districts in Afghanistan's northeastern provinces of Takhar and Badakhshan.

According to the movement, it seized Takhar's Warsaj district, including a local police headquarters and got hold of weapons, vehicles and ammunition.

In Badakhshan, the militants took over the Yawan district, with approximately 150 Afghan soldiers allegedly surrendering and joining the Taliban.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Police Vehicles Doha Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

1 hour ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

3 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

3 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.