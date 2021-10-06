UrduPoint.com

Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout In Kabul Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout in Kabul Province - Reports

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have conducted an operation targeting a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan's Kabul province, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have conducted an operation targeting a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan's Kabul province, national media reported on Wednesday.

The operation was launched in Kabul's Paghman district on Tuesday evening, the TOLOnews said, citing the deputy minister of information in the interim Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid.

