Taliban Chose Candidates for Post of Ambassador to Russia - Deputy Information Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new government of Afghanistan has chosen candidates for the post of ambassador to Russia, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, but we will announce their Names after the recognition," Mujahid said, answering whether the candidates for the post of Afghans ambassador to Russia had been chosen.