Taliban Claim Brother Of Ex-Afghan President Ghani Joins Their Ranks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:03 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) claimed on Saturday that Hashmat Ghani, younger brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, had pledged allegiance to the Islamist group

"Hashmat Ghani, brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, swore allegiance to the Islamic Emirate in the presence of Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani [leader of the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network]," the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the Afghan Shamshad news broadcaster reported that Haqqani met in Kabul with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former Afghan prime minister and the chairman of the Hezb-e-Islami political party.

A source told Sputnik that the chief of the Taliban's political office, Abdul Ghani Baradar, also arrived in Kabul on Saturday to negotiate the formation of a new Afghan government.

Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country after the Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan by entering the capital on August 15. The development forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Amrullah Saleh, first vice president from Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.

