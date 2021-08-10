Taliban Claim Control of Another Provincial Center in Southwestern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claimed on Tuesday that they have seized one more provincial center, the city of Farah, the capital of the province of that name in southwestern Afghanistan.

"The fighters of the Islamic Emirate seized the center of Farah during an operation," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

The TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Taliban gained control over most of Farah, adding the insurgents captured a police post.

In recent days, the Taliban claimed to have taken control of a number of provincial capitals, with the first one ” Zaranj, the center of Nimruz ” said to be seized on Friday. Zaranj has become the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since 2016. Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.