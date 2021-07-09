UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Claim Control Of Main Border Crossing Point Between Afghanistan, Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Taliban Claim Control of Main Border Crossing Point Between Afghanistan, Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) claims they have seized the main checkpoint on the Afghan-Iranian border, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Taliban's representatives.

The islam Qala town is now under full control of the Taliban, and they plan to reopen the border checkpoint on Friday, according to AFP.

Related Topics

Taliban Russia Border

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

11 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.