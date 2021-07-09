Taliban Claim Control Of Main Border Crossing Point Between Afghanistan, Iran - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) claims they have seized the main checkpoint on the Afghan-Iranian border, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Taliban's representatives.
The islam Qala town is now under full control of the Taliban, and they plan to reopen the border checkpoint on Friday, according to AFP.