Taliban Claim Control Of Some 90% Of Afghanistan's Border Areas

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Taliban Claim Control of Some 90% of Afghanistan's Border Areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) controls approximately 90% of Afghanistan's border with neighboring countries, Zabiullah Mujahid, the movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The borders of Afghanistan with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran ” about 90% of the borders are under our control .

.. The border with Turkmenistan and the border with Iran are completely under our control. The borders of Pakistan (with the exception of a few small sections) are also under our control," Mujahid said.

More Stories From World

