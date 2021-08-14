Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern Paktika Province

UrduPoint.com

Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced the capture of Sharana, the capital of the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika, on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced the capture of Sharana, the capital of the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika, on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, and other public buildings were under control of the Islamist movement.

The militants also seized the armament of the government troops who switched sides.

On Friday, the organization said it seized the capital of Logar province, Pol-e Alam, located some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Kabul.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the militants seizing vast territories.

