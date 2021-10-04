Taliban Claim Eliminating IS Terrorist Cell in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have eliminated a cell of Islamic State terrorists (IS, outlawed in Russia) in a special operation in Kabul, the deputy minister of information in the interim Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday

On Sunday, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik that a group of IS terrorists were eliminated, adding that eyewitnesses heard shooting � of both conventional and heavy weapons � in Kabul's District 17.

"Last night, fighters of the Islamic Emirate's special unit conducted an operation against IS militants in the 17th district of Kabul.

As a result of a decisive and successful operation, the IS' shelter was completely destroyed, and all members of the IS group were eliminated," Mujahid said in a statement.

The Taliban took over in Afghanistan on August 15. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.