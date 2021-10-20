UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions To Be Recognized As Legitimate Afghan Authorities: Amir Khan Muttaqi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) believes it has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the international community to recognize it as the legitimate authorities of Afghanistan, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.

"Why should not they recognize us officially? We control the entire territory of Afghanistan, and we have fulfilled all the conditions, we meet all the standards as a government," Muttaqi, who takes part in the Moscow-format negotiations, told reporters.

