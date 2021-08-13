UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim High-Ranking Officials In Seized Herat Province Join Their Ranks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban Claim High-Ranking Officials in Seized Herat Province Join Their Ranks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) issued a statement on Friday claiming that the senior officials of the western Afghan province of Herat, which had fallen to the militants, allegedly joined the Islamist movement.

The Taliban tweeted that the Herat governor, police chief, deputy minister of interior for security, the 207 Corps commander, "thousands of soldiers and supporters" and former Mujahideen leader Ismail Khan have joined their ranks.

The TOLOnews broadcaster also reported, citing sources, that everyone, including Khan, surrendered to the militants.

In early August, the Taliban captured one of the 34 Afghan provinces for the first time since 2016.

Soon, they claimed to have seized more than ten provinces. On Thursday, the militants reportedly established control over Kandahar, the second-biggest city in the country. As of Friday, 18 provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Police Governor Russia Herat Kandahar Doha United States February August September 2016 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

23 minutes ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

44 minutes ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

1 hour ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

50 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: ..

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.