UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim No Resistance Forces Remain In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Afghanistan is fully controlled by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) and there are no resistance forces left in the country, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on the internet showing resistance forces formed in the eastern Laghman province to fight the Taliban regime.

"There are no resistance forces. Whole Afghanistan is under the control of the Taliban," Wasiq said.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

