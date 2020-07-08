Taliban Claim Responsibility for 2 Fresh Attacks on Afghan Police Officers - Reports

The Taliban claimed responsibility for two deadly attacks that rocked Afghanistan on Wednesday, leaving six police officers killed and dozens injured, the 1TV channel reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Taliban claimed responsibility for two deadly attacks that rocked Afghanistan on Wednesday, leaving six police officers killed and dozens injured, the 1TV channel reported.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that three officers had been killed and 14 others sustained injuries as a bomb-laden Kamaz truck exploded near a police headquarters in Shah Wali Kot district in southern Kandahar province early in the morning. Local people say the blast was powerful, and the death toll could be high.

Separately, a roadside bomb killed a district police chief and his two guards in central Ghazni province, the Afghan channel reported.

The attacks come amid stalled progress in a prisoner exchange between Kabul and the Taliban, which prevents them from starting intra-Afghan talks.

The government says that it has freed more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the US-negotiated deal, but the release of the remaining 1,000 stumbles upon the seriousness of their crime. The militant group insists that all its prisoners be allowed to walk free before the talks begin.