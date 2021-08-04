The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for a recent militant attack on a house of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for a recent militant attack on a house of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, the TOLO news broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Tuesday attack reportedly killed eight people and injured 20 others. An eyewitness told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered the premises. Mohammadi said that he and his family members were not harmed during the incident.