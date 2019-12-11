UrduPoint.com
Taliban Claim Responsibility For Bomb Attack On NATO Base, Report About 'Tens' Of Victims

Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:37 PM

The Taliban radical movement has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that hit a NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Taliban radical movement has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that hit a NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a car bomb had exploded close to a NATO convoy. The alliance later rejected the speculation that the blast had specifically targeted the convoy and said that militants tried to attack the hospital near the base. The explosion also reportedly destroyed a number of nearby buildings.

According to the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, their militant detonated an explosive-laden truck near the base to open the way for others to sneak into the facility.

A group of Taliban fighters then broke into it, killing "tens" of foreign soldiers and base employees, he stated.

The movement also refuted reports about a hospital or mosque being targeted in the attack as well as casualties among civilians. According to the Taliban, their "operation in the base" is still ongoing.

The TOLONews broadcaster, meanwhile, reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry, that two civilians were killed in the attack, with 73 more injured. Three attackers were reportedly killed, one was arrested, with three more still offering resistance.

