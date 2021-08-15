Taliban Claim Taking Control Over Presidential Palace in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claim having taken control over the presidential palace in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that the Taliban entered the city "peacefully", as well as the palace where negotiations on power transfer were held. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the movement received a request to enter Kabul.