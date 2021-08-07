UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim To Control Nimruz, Jowzjan Provinces In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:06 PM

Taliban Claim to Control Nimruz, Jowzjan Provinces in Afghanistan

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) claimed on Saturday it had seized control over Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, as well as the northern province of Jowzjan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) claimed on Saturday it had seized control over Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, as well as the northern province of Jowzjan.

Kabul said on Friday that the forces took back control of Sheberghan, the capital of the Jowzjan province, from the Taliban.

Earlier on Saturday, national media reported that fighting was ongoing in Sheberghan, adding the Taliban have taken control of some key areas, including the provincial prison.

"Nimroz and Jowzjan provinces have fallen under the control of the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate [Taliban]," the group said in a statement.

The Taliban also posted on their Twitter a video showing prisoners escaping from a Jawzjan prison.

The city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz, was captured by the Taliban on Friday, becoming the first provincial capital to fall to the militants after a siege.

