UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim To Have Captured Capital Of Ghazni Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:25 PM

Taliban Claim to Have Captured Capital of Ghazni Province

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have captured the city of Ghazni, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan's southeast, spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have captured the city of Ghazni, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan's southeast, spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said on Thursday.

The militants seized the governor's residence, police headquarters, a prison and several other facilities in the city, the spokesman wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan government forces have suffered significant casualties, and 10 soldiers surrendered, Ahmadi added.

In addition, the radical group has taken control of most areas in the city of Tarinkot, the capital of the Uruzgan province, without any resistance, a local source told Sputnik.

Currently, the Taliban are trying to capture the local police headquarters. At the same time, the Afghan military liberated overnight a large area two kilometers from the city, the source added.

The hostilities in Afghanistan have been on the rise since foreign troops began withdrawing from the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Police Governor Russia Twitter Ghazni Same From Government

Recent Stories

Taliban say they will not negotiate with Kabul til ..

Taliban say they will not negotiate with Kabul till Ashraf Ghani is president: P ..

50 seconds ago
 Here’s What the Tech Experts Have to Say About t ..

Here’s What the Tech Experts Have to Say About the New vivo V21 Series!

8 minutes ago
 UAE continues to operate relief air bridge to help ..

UAE continues to operate relief air bridge to help those affected by fires in Gr ..

10 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

10 minutes ago
 UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown ..

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

20 minutes ago
 Wallabies turn to hardman Swinton with All Blacks ..

Wallabies turn to hardman Swinton with All Blacks on cusp of Cup victory

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.