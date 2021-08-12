UrduPoint.com

Taliban Claim To Have Captured Herat, One Of Largest Afghan Provinces

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:32 PM

The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) claims to have seized one of the largest Afghan provinces, Herat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) claims to have seized one of the largest Afghan provinces, Herat.

A statement posted on Twitter by Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi said Herat "was also captured."

Buildings in the province, including the police headquarters, came under Taliban control, and government forces "laid down their arms," it says.

