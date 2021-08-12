Taliban Claim to Have Captured Herat, One of Largest Afghan Provinces

The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) claims to have seized one of the largest Afghan provinces, Herat

A statement posted on Twitter by Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi said Herat "was also captured."

Buildings in the province, including the police headquarters, came under Taliban control, and government forces "laid down their arms," it says.