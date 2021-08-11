Taliban Claim to Have Seized Northeastern Badakhshan Province

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) said they have captured the province of Badakhshan in northeastern Afghanistan.

In a statement obtained by Sputnik, the radical group claims they seized the provincial capital of Fayzabad, the administration's building, police headquarters, local intelligence department, and other facilities.

The Pajhwok news agency confirms, citing an anonymous official, that the militants have taken control of almost all areas of the province, including its capital, with the government security forces retreating.

Badakhshan is the ninth province that the radical group claims to have captured in less than a week.