Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boosting Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The deputy director of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has met with UK and German diplomats in Doha, receiving assurances that the two nations would increase their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the radical group said on Friday.

According to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, Stanikzai met with the UK special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, and German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel.

"The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with IEA [the Taliban name for Afghanistan] in future as well. The PO delegation welcomed their humanitarian assistance," the spokesman tweeted.

At a meeting with the German ambassador, Stanikzai discussed "the rehabilitation of the [Kabul] Airport and issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance."

"The German delegation emphasized on boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan which was appreciated by PO delegation," the spokesman added.

Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in mid-August, many countries decided to evacuate their embassies and diplomatic staff. Some countries, such as the UK, Japan, and the Netherlands, relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha, where the Taliban political office is based. Germany has said it is ready to return its diplomats to Kabul if the Taliban ensure safety, respect human rights and meet a number of other conditions.