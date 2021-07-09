Taliban Claims Control of Almost Half of Afghan Districts - Delegation in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) controls 174 Afghan districts out of nearly 400, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"In fact, 174 districts came under our control.

And such massive transitions cannot be caused only by force of arms, this is clear evidence that ... Afghan society is tired of the authorities in Kabul," the spokesman said, adding that the Afghan government only controls regional capitals and their surroundings.