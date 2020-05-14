Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for a car bomb explosion at a square in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, in which at least four people were killed and 24 others were wounded

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for a car bomb explosion at a square in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, in which at least four people were killed and 24 others were wounded.

The explosion took place near the Afghan National Army (ANA) office at around 8:20 a.m. (03:50 GMT) earlier in the day.

The Taliban said in a statement that the southern wall of the office building had collapsed as a result of the attack, and dozens of soldiers had been killed and wounded. According to the movement, the assault was carried out in response to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's orders to indiscriminately attack the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the office of the provincial governor said on Thursday that one soldier and four civilians were among the victims.

"One ANA soldier and three civilians were killed in the attack. Nineteen civilians and five ANA soldiers were wounded," the statement by the governor's office said.

However, according to the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps, five people, including four civilians and one ANA soldier, were killed, and 19 others were wounded in the blast.

The Paktia Regional Hospital, in turn, said 32 people had been injured as a result of the attack, and one was killed.

"[A total of] 32 injured people and one dead body have been brought to the hospital," Asil Khan, a chief doctor of the hospital, said.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed on numerous occasions due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over a prisoner swap.