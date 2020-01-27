The Taliban movement claimed on Monday that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Taliban movement claimed on Monday that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

Earlier in the day, Ghazni Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Sputnik that the crashed plane belonged to a foreign company but it was impossible to identify since the aircraft was completely destroyed.

According to a statement of Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, everyone on board the plane, including several senior US CIA officers, were killed.

The Afghan authorities said that the plane collapsed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.