Taliban Closer To International Recognition, Says Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Kabul, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Taliban are inching closer towards international recognition but any concessions Afghanistan's new rulers make will be on their terms, the regime's foreign minister said in an interview with AFP.

In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also urged Washington to unlock Afghanistan's assets to help ease a humanitarian crisis.

No country has formally recognised the government installed after the Taliban seized power in August as US-led forces withdrew following a 20-year occupation.

But Muttaqi told AFP late Wednesday that Afghanistan's new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance.

"On the process of getting recognition... we have come closer to that goal," he said.

"That is our right, the right of the Afghans. We will continue our political struggle and efforts until we get our right." The talks in Norway last month were the first involving the Taliban held on Western soil in decades.

While Norway insisted the meeting was not intended to give the hardline group formal recognition, the Taliban have touted it as such.

Muttaqi said his government was actively engaged with the international community -- a clear indication, he insisted, of growing acceptance.

"The international community wants to have interaction with us," he said. "We have had good achievements in that."

