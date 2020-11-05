A senior Taliban group commander and at least seven other militants have been killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A senior Taliban group commander and at least seven other militants have been killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement.

A total of 8 Taliban insurgents were killed in operations in Nawa and Nad Ali districts in Helmand in the past 24 hours, including the Taliban's group leader Abdullah Jan, the Thursday statement says.

Earlier, it was reported that the Afghan Air Force had targeted a Taliban convoy in Helmand.

The Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement that a Taliban vehicle loaded with heavy weapons was targeted in the Dorahi area on the Helmand-Kandahar highway. A large quantity of ammunition was destroyed.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the Afghan military operations in Helmand.