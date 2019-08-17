Taliban Commander Among Fighters Killed In Operation In Afghanistan - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:34 AM
One of the Taliban commanders was among militants killed in a security operation carried out by the Afghan army, local media reported on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) One of the Taliban commanders was among militants killed in a security operation carried out by the Afghan army, local media reported on Saturday.
The fighters were killed during a raid in Ghazni province, the 209th Shaheen Corps said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.
A commander who was in charge of the Red Unit of Taliban was among those killed in the raid, the military added.
Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.