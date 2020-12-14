UrduPoint.com
Taliban Commander, Several Militants Arrested In Kabul Province - Afghan Security Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Taliban Commander, Several Militants Arrested in Kabul Province - Afghan Security Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A Taliban commander and three Taliban militants have been arrested in the central Shakardara District of Kabul Province, an Afghan security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the arrests were made on Sunday. The militants had been involved in terrorist activities in northern districts of Kabul and in target killings of government employees.

On Sunday, the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 63 Taliban militants, including seven suicide attackers, had been killed and 29 others were injured in the southern province of Kandahar over the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 10 militants were injured and another 10 were killed in the Deh Rahwod district in the country's central province of Uruzgan, where the Afghan army thwarted a Taliban attack on security forces.

More Stories From World

