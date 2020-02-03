UrduPoint.com
Taliban Commission For Prisoner Affairs Condemns Violence In Afghan Bagram Prison

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Commission for Prisoner Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the Taliban, strongly condemns acts of violence being committed by guards against inmates at the prison in the Afghan town of Bagram in Parwan province, according to the commission's statement released on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Commission for Prisoner Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the Taliban, strongly condemns acts of violence being committed by guards against inmates at the prison in the Afghan town of Bagram in Parwan province, according to the commission's statement released on Monday.

On Sunday, guards of Bagram prison attacked and severely beat inmates. Some received serious injuries while one fell into a coma. The incident took place when the guards violated "the sanctity of the Holy Quran and other religious texts" in an attempt to force prisoners to protest before attacking them.

"We strongly condemn such barbaric and inhumane actions towards prisoners. Beating and torturing defenseless and tied prisoners is no bravery or gallantry nor is it conforming to any humanitarian principles. Such actions only encourage more violence in prisons and forcing inmates to riot," the statement said.

The commission also urged international humanitarian organizations and human rights groups to acknowledge that the situation was getting out of control.

It went on to express its growing concerns about the mistreatment of prisoners all over the country, especially in Bagram prison, and call for real measures to be taken to stop the trend.

"International Committee of the Red Cross, human right organizations, representatives of the UN and other humanitarian institutions have given us strong commitments regarding improved treatment of prisoners, their medical care, clothing, food and other necessary facilities but it is unfortunate that only limited progress has taken place and they have failed in following through on their commitments. Their lack of attention has also given Kabul administration troops and prison officials an opportunity to commit such brutalities," the statement read.

The notorious Bagram prison, which is known for its harsh treatment of its detainees, was built by the United States near Kabul, after the US troops were deployed to the country in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. US forces transferred the prison over to the Afghan government in 2014.

