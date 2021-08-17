Taliban Committed Not to Attack US Troops But They Should Leave Afghanistan by Sept 11

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the United States must withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, and assured that the movement has no intention to attack them anyway.

"They should get their troops out of Afghanistan ... They announced they will withdraw all their forces by September 11, so they should withdraw all their forces but we are committed not to attacking. And we have not attacked it," Shaheen told Sky news.