Taliban Committed to Doha Agreement, Ready for Dialogue With New US Government - Statement

The Taliban movement remains committed to the peace agreement signed with the United States in Doha and hopes that the new US administration will follow the arrangements aimed at reaching a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Taliban movement remains committed to the peace agreement signed with the United States in Doha and hopes that the new US administration will follow the arrangements aimed at reaching a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said on Tuesday.

"The Doha agreement signed between the United States and the Islamic Emirate is an excellent document for bringing an end to the war and for a better future for both countries. The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the new American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between both our countries," Wardak said.

According to the spokesman, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and non-interference in Afghan affairs are in the interests of both countries.

"We remain committed to the agreement on our part and view it as a powerful basis for solving the Afghan issue, and we also give preference to solving our internal problems through dialogue and negotiations.

The Islamic Emirate seeks positive relations with all countries of the world including America in the future," he added.

US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election. Incumbent President Donald Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that the election was conducted fraudulently, and the president's lawyers have begun filing litigation claims in courts across the United States.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has already congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their projected victory.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban concluded a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, which stipulates the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban's pledge to prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorist groups.

The Taliban are currently involved in the intra-Afghan talks with Kabul, which are taking place in Doha as well.