UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Committed To Doha Deal Despite Change Of US Administration - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

Taliban Committed to Doha Deal Despite Change of US Administration - Spokesman

The Taliban are committed to the February peace deal reached with the United States, also known as the Doha agreement, and will remain so when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban are committed to the February peace deal reached with the United States, also known as the Doha agreement, and will remain so when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Sputnik in an interview.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 in the Qatari capital that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks this past September upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process. The deal also established the framework for the gradual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should the Taliban deliver on security guarantees.

"The Doha agreement is a reasonable agreement to resolve the war, it must be implemented. The next US government needs to implement it and the war must end. In any case, we are committed, there is no problem on our part," Mujahid said.

According to Mujahid, the Taliban will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreement, which he said was in the interests of both sides.

"We will continue to monitor the implementation of this agreement, our efforts will be to make this agreement fully implemented. This agreement is in the interests of both the United States and the Afghan people," the Taliban spokesman said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Doha United States February September From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Big freeze complicates snow-clearing efforts in Sp ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi asks NAVTTC to design spec ..

4 minutes ago

Social media demands Justice for Momina Larik

10 minutes ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum to be h ..

15 minutes ago

Former Inner Mongolia senior political advisor ind ..

6 minutes ago

Map mandatory for constructing building in rural a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.