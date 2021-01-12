Taliban Committed to Doha Deal Despite Change of US Administration - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban are committed to the February peace deal reached with the United States, also known as the Doha agreement, and will remain so when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Sputnik in an interview.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 in the Qatari capital that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks this past September upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process. The deal also established the framework for the gradual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should the Taliban deliver on security guarantees.

"The Doha agreement is a reasonable agreement to resolve the war, it must be implemented. The next US government needs to implement it and the war must end. In any case, we are committed, there is no problem on our part," Mujahid said.

According to Mujahid, the Taliban will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreement, which he said was in the interests of both sides.

"We will continue to monitor the implementation of this agreement, our efforts will be to make this agreement fully implemented. This agreement is in the interests of both the United States and the Afghan people," the Taliban spokesman said.