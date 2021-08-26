UrduPoint.com

Taliban Condemn Blasts In 'area Where US Forces Are Responsible'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:39 PM

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces are responsible'

The Taliban condemned deadly blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, in an area they said was under the control of US military

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban condemned deadly blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, in an area they said was under the control of US military.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport," a statement released by the group's spokesman on Twitter said.

"The explosion took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security."

