Taliban Condemn Bombings in Afghanistan, Promise to Punish Those Responsible

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have condemned explosions in Afghanistan and promised to punish those responsible, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif killed 30 people and injured 80 more, according to the Khaama Press news agency. Other explosions were also reported in the country. One of the explosions took place in a square in Kabul, injuring two children, while a car blew up near an airport in Kunduz, killing and injuring at least 22 people.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the explosions in the provinces of Kabul, Balkh, and Kunduz.

These crimes are the work of forces that have nothing in common with Afghan society. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured... those responsible for these crimes will soon be found and severely punished," Mujahid wrote on social media.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.